2023 July 14 12:48

Gorodets Shiprepair & Shipbuilding dockyard launches the fifth RKO-class trailing dredger "Tobol"

Photo source: Rosmorrechflot Telegram Messenger



A non-self-propelled trailing suction dredger Tobol (Project 4395) was launched at Gorodets based PAO Shiprepair & Shipbuilding Corporation in Gorodets, Rosmorrechflot said.

The RKO class dredger "X O 2.0 (Ice 10) A" of 700 cbm capacity / hour was ordered by Rechvodput for the Ob-Irtysh basin administration.



This is the fifth dredger of this project, being built within the framework of the state program “Development of the Transport System”.

The shipbuilding firm launched the 4395-series fourth dredger a week ago. Both vessels were built as part of the state contract dated July 26, 2021 for the construction of four non-self-propelled dredgers.



In 2021-2022, three dredgers of the project ordered by Rechvodput within two previous contracts. The TSHD Arkady Kardakov has been delivered to the Kamvodput basin administration; the Donskoy-701 – to the Volgo-Don administration; the Severo-Dvinsky-701 – to the Sevvodput administration.



The RKO-class trailing suction hopper dredger is designed for the excavation of sand, silt and sand / gravel aggregates, for maintenance dredging in water areas and on shipping lanes, and reclamation of dams.