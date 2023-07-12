2023 July 12 10:45

ABS issues AIP for new ammonia-fueled container ship

ABS awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to Korea Maritime Consultants Co., Ltd. (KOMAC) for an innovative design of an ammonia-fueled container ship, according to ABS.

The 3,600-TEU vessel is a design from KOMAC to address what they forecast as an increase in market need for small-scale, ammonia-fueled vessels.

Given the challenging characteristics of ammonia, ABS conducted a comprehensive review and participated in the risk assessment of the ammonia fuel system in the AIP process to address safety and reliability.

ABS offers industry-leading services and solutions for vessel owners looking at alternative fuel options, including ammonia.