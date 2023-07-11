2023 July 11 15:20

Glavgosexpertiza gives the go-ahead to Zvezda SSC Phase 16 construction project

The project Phase 16 scope of work includes outfitting of quay No. 2, creation of a dock area No1 for storage of foundations and unit cargo



The Federal Main Department of State Expertise (Glavgosexpertiza) issued a positive conclusion following the review of project design documentation and engineering survey results for the Phase 16 of the construction of the dry dock and outfitting shops of the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (Zvezda SSK), Glavgosexpertiza said.



The Zvezda project of shipbuilding facilities construction on the eastern shore of the Ussuriysky Bay in the Bolshoy Kamen Bay of the Primorsky Territory is a strategically important project both for the Far East region and for domestic shipbuilding industry. This is Russia's first shipyard capable of building large-tonnage vessels, meeting the needs of Russian clients in the construction of marine equipment to ensure natural resources extraction offshore Russia.



The project design documentation approved by Glavgosexpertiza of Russia, provides for the construction of a cargo quay No. 2, the installation of three video surveillance and lighting towers, the creation of a storage yard No 1 for support foundations and unit cargo, a yard for temporary placement of blocks and reserve areas.



The project phase includes design of an automated system for dispatching and managing the engineering systems of the facility. This will provide centralization and automation of the process of collecting operational and statistical information about the operation of technological equipment of engineering systems, continuous monitoring and recording of the main parameters of the operation of engineering systems equipment, displaying information about emergency and alarm events, and ensuring control from a single dispatch center.



“Cargo quay No. 2, which is the main facility of the Phase 16, is intended for receiving and offloading of waterborne hull blocks and mega-blocks weighing up to 3,500 tonnes and unit loads up to 100-500 tonnes. In addition, the quay will be used for completion of ships of the multifunctional supply vessel of ice class types, carried out between ship calls according to the cargo delivery schedule,” commented Dmitry Kiselev, Chief Expert of the project.



The project developer is Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex OOO.



The General Designer is Vostokproektverf Far Eastern Design Institute OOO.