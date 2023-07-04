  • Home
  Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software
  2023 July 4

    Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software

    Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC announced the launch of its HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software.

    Designed with a versatile user interface featuring improved 3D and 2D viewports, HECSTAB allows naval architects to easily evaluate multiple design options for non-ship shaped offshore assets.

    HECSTAB functionality includes the “free twist” variable heeling axis stability calculation method, batch tools for running stability evaluations on a large matrix of regulatory intact and damaged conditions, the ability to develop V-Curves from a range of loading conditions, as well as integration with ABS Wind software.

    The software is highly adaptable, with an easy-to-use Python scripting interface enabling architects to customize or create new templates to support required analyses. A fully documented application programming interface is provided, allowing power users to create scripts for every imaginable task.

    Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC (Herbert-ABS) sets the standard for leading-edge stability, load management and emergency response software solutions for the marine and offshore industries. A joint venture between Herbert Engineering Corporation and American Bureau of Shipping, Herbert-ABS supplies quality marine and offshore software products that include LMP-Offshore (offshore load management), CargoMax (shipboard trim, stability and loading) and HECSALV (salvage engineering and design). Herbert-ABS is headquartered in San Francisco, with site offices in Houston, Glasgow, Singapore, Busan and Shanghai.

