2023 July 4 13:32

ABS publishes Guidance Notes on Yacht Design

ABS has published Guidance Notes on Yacht Design and released new Yacht Structure Assessment software, both geared toward streamlining and simplifying the yacht design and plan approval processes.

The Guidance helps support innovation by simplifying the plan approval process for designs that fall outside the arrangements covered by statutory conventions. The software further streamlines the design and approval process, providing a fast and efficient check of structures and material.



The guidance provides designers and builders information on previously approved designs with an equivalent level of safety to that outlined in statutory conventions. Combining the ABS guidance with the Yacht Structure Assessment software, designers can quickly develop and assess new designs.