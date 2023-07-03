2023 July 3 14:07

Annual dredging at the Port of Weipa complete

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has successfully completed maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for 2023, according to the company's release.

Dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane and its supporting vessels have left the Port of Weipa after completing a 45-day program.

Around 780,000m3 of natural sediment was removed from the Port of Weipa and placed at the approved Dredge Material Placement Area (DMPA), in Albatross Bay.

The TSHD Brisbane undertook over 400 trips to and from the DMPA without incident.



Throughout the dredging, NQBP engaged with key stakeholders including the Weipa Technical Advisory and Consultative Committee (TACC). Members of the TACC include conservation groups, Traditional Owners, scientists, community, port users, and Commonwealth and State Governments.

The maintenance dredging was conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions.

Environmental monitoring and management measures were implemented throughout the campaign to minimise the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 30 years.

Dredging was also completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.