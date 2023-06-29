2023 June 29 11:53

ABS approves latest liquified carbon dioxide vessels for PETRONAS, MOL and SDARI

New vessel designs to carry and store liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) from PETRONAS, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) have received approval in principle (AiP) from ABS.

Designs for a 96,000m3 LCO2 floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit and an 87,000m3 LCO2 carrier were reviewed in accordance with the latest ABS Rules.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience building and classing gas carriers of every type and size.