2023 June 24 11:42

ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design

ABS has granted Approval In Principle to Wison Offshore and Marine’s (WOM) Extended FEED on its standardized 3.5 MTPA Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) design.

WOM says the standardized design reduces CO2 emissions and results in a shortened engineering schedule by about 40 percent.

Jiang Hao, WOM General Manager, FLNG Division, said: “Thanks for ABS’s support in this project. WOM continues to optimize and standardize FLNG design, which would significantly improve the production efficiency and effectively reduce the carbon emissions in the production process. In the field of floating liquefied natural gas, WOM has been continuously accumulating technical experience, integrating internal and external resources. We are committed to providing low-cost FLNG solutions that can be delivered in a short period of time. In the future, we will continue working with our partners in innovating technologies and creating more value to our clients.”

Sean Bond, ABS Director, Global Gas Solutions, said: “As the preferred classification society for the global offshore and energy industries, ABS used its rich industry experience and knowledge to support WOM with this important floating liquefied natural gas solution."