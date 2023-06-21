  • Home
  • DNV acquires Helsinki-headquartered cyber security services firm Nixu
  • 2023 June 21 10:09

    DNV, the global risk management and quality assurance provider, will fully acquire Helsinki-headquartered cyber security services firm Nixu following a public tender offer which resulted in DNV taking ownership of more than 93% of Nixu’s shares, according to the company's release. DNV will combine its cyber security businesses with Nixu following a process to acquire the remaining shares in Nixu and de-list the company from the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. The 98-million-euro deal will create one of Europe’s fastest growing cyber security services businesses.

    Together, DNV and Nixu will safeguard demanding IT and industrial control system environments and build business resilience across multiple industries – from energy and maritime to telecommunications and financial services. A combined team of more than 500 cyber security experts will provide a market-leading portfolio of consulting and managed services to manage cyber risks. The two companies will also combine their cyber security certification businesses.

    Nixu CEO Teemu Salmi will lead the combined cyber security services business, bringing together experts from DNV, Nixu and Applied Risk – an industrial cyber security specialist acquired by DNV in 2021 – into one business. The combined business will operate across Europe from hubs in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, and Romania with focus on rapid organic growth and further strategic acquisitions and partnerships globally.

    DNV has begun a subsequent tender offer period, inviting holders of remaining shares in Nixu to tender their shares by 16:00 EET on 26 June 2023. DNV has initiated the process to acquire all remaining minority shares in Nixu in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act, before applying to de-list Nixu from the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

