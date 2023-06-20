2023 June 20 13:12

ABS and NOV Subsea Production Systems to enter final phase of subsea ammonia storage testing

ABS is providing new technology qualification (NTQ) services for game-changing subsea ammonia storage technology from NOV Subsea Production Systems, according to the company's release.

The 200-cubic-meter prototype subsea storage unit (SSU) is enroute to NOV’s testing facility in Norway where large-scale product validation tests are planned for later this summer.

The subsea storage system is part of a Joint Development Project (JDP) that includes ABS, NOV Subsea Production Systems, Equinor, The Research Council of Norway and The Net Zero Technology Centre. This project unites a group of industry leaders actively enabling an economical subsea storage solution for the market.

The subsea technology brings a new and unique solution for the safe storage of larger volumes of fluids such as ammonia and other maritime e-fuels, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) chemicals and production chemicals.