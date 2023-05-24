2023 May 24 11:37

Kronshtadt supplies deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series

Image source: Kronshtadt

Saint-Petersburg based company Kronshtadt has supplied a batch of deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series being built by Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod based shipyard Okskaya Sudoverf. Five stern rollers have ben manufactured by Kronshtadt Mashine Building, according to the company’s Telegram.

The function of a stern roller is abrasion protection of the deck in the process of anchor handling. The equipment can be used on ships with unlimited area of navigation.

The dimensions of a stern roller: outer diameter — 630 mm, length — 4,000 mm, breaking load of the anchor hoist cable — 900 kN, working temperature — from -60 to +45 Celcius degrees.

The equipment is pre-assembled and ready for a fast installation. The equipment is developed by Kronshtadt company’s design burau.

The NE025 tug was designed by Nordic Engineering under the order of Marine Rescue Service. On 16 December 2021, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard held the keel-laying ceremony for five sea-going firefighting salvage tugs NE 025 series. The contract foresees the delivery of the tugs in 2023.

The tug is intended for towing non-self-propelled crafts, installation and removing aids to navigation marks, for handling anchors, transportation of cargo on deck, assistance to dredging fleet operation and to hydraulic engineering works, for response to oil spills with deployment of equipment for clean-up operation without entering an oil slick, for participation in extinguishing fires.

The NE025 salvage tugs will operate in the Arctic region on the shipping lanes of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). With their Arc4 ice class they can pass the Arctic one-year open pack ice of up to 80 cm thick. Key particulars: LOA: 29.6 m; beam: 9.5 m; depth - 3.3 m; draft - 2.40 m.

Saint-Petersburg based company Kronshtadt has been operating in the industry market of Russia from 1998. It is engaged in solving engineering tasks in shipbuilding, oil and gas, chemical, mining, iron and steel industries.

Photos from the Telegram channel of Kronshtadt