2023 May 19 10:18

USC plans implementation of Digital Production R&D project by 2027

Transfer to their own software will let facilitate production processes by up to 20%

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is going to begin the implementation of its Digital Production R&D project in 2024 with Ascon as the contractor. USC counts on the targeted state financing, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Maksim Vikhlyanov, architect of USC production systems transportation, as saying at the conference “Information Technologies in Machine Building” held in Moscow.

According to him, the goal of the project is “to create, basing on existing developments, a prototype of a domestic integrated digital system for technological preparation of production and management of shipbuilding production with the subsequent application at production facilities of USC”.

In the result, an increase of production efficiency and facilitation of works by up to 20% is expected for some items, as well as getting rid of import dependence.

According to the speaker, the project implementation is to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and do finish in the fourth quarter of 2026. The main software developer is Ascon. Despite the short term, USC plans to create a functionally great product comprising CAD, CAE, PDM, CAPP, PLM, CAPP, APC, RTO, MES and ERP.

A phase by phase implementation of will begin with "Modeling of hull structures", "Modeling of ship systems", "Ensuring collective, distributed work", and then to proceed to "Initial design", "Modeling of electrical connections", "Formation of design and technological 2-D documents”, “Engineering calculations”, and finally to “Data, project and process management” and “NSI management”.

The project has been approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC counts on state financing with targeted one more preferrable than a grant.