2023 May 12 12:45

Sitronics and RF Transport Ministry equip Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries with autonomous systems

Nikolay Pozhidayev.

Photo from the website of RF Transport Ministry

When speaking at 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, Sitronics Group President Nikolay Pozhidayev focused on regulation of unmanned watercraft. According to the speaker, this segment does not face challenges typical for the air and road transport segments. Together with the Ministry of Transport, Sitronics Group is implementing the project on installing autonomous systems on the Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries which connect Kaliningrad with mainland Russia, says the Ministry’s press center.

“It is the first large-scale commercial experiment with further expansion foreseen. A decision on roll-out of such systems on the Northern Sea Route, for example, will be based on this experiment,” said Nikolay Pozhidayev.

The Forum participants discussed the legal regulations of autonomous vehicles on all types of transport. Special attention was paid to the experience of using experimental legal regimes (ELRs), current projects in the segment of unmanned robotic vehicles, vessels and drones as well as issues related to their safe operation.

The specifics of autonomous transport development in Russia is in the testing of technologies and solutions in the framework of experimental legal regimes (ELRs). This approach enables UAVs to start being tested and operated without waiting for a large number of regulations to be drafted and passed.

According to Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Bakanov, the use of ELRs let begin the testing of autonomous solutions on almost all types of transport.

Sitronics Group (part of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation) is a Russian multidisciplinary IT company with extensive experience in the development of digital solutions and the implementation of large-scale projects for business and government.

Sitronics Group develops intellectual solutions for digitalization of shipping, electro-charging infrastructure for private and public vehicles.

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation is one of the largest private investors in the Russian economy with a unique portfolio of assets in various sectors.