2023 May 10 12:09

ABS explores near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea

ABS joined Korean industry leaders in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to produce a feasibility study for a near-shore floating platform of green hydrogen production and liquefaction, according to the company's release.

ABS joins the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH); HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), part of HD Hyundai Group; Linde Korea; and Linde PLC in the MOU.

The study is the latest in ABS’ pioneering work to support green hydrogen production, which includes an approval in principle (AIP) for HD Hyundai Group’s offshore green hydrogen production platform.

The Korean government is supporting commercial-scale production of green hydrogen, with the expectation of increasing energy self-efficiency. The feasibility study will be included in a report from the Jeolla Province to determine the viability of developing a green hydrogen production and liquification facility at a near-shore floating platform utilizing off-shore wind-power.



Green hydrogen production does not require fossil fuels, but instead uses power from renewable energy sources such as offshore wind turbines to convert water into hydrogen and oxygen.