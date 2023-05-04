2023 May 4 15:54

Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure

Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure platform, Vessel Insight, was awarded an ABS Product Design Assessment (PDA) for SMART(INF) (infrastructure) in accordance with the ABS Smart Functions Guide, in addition to an ABS CyberSafety PDA, at the Offshore Technology Conference. It is the first time this combination of endorsements has been awarded by ABS to a single product, according to ABS.

Smart functions, including structural and machinery health monitoring, are increasingly more common on offshore units and marine vessels. The Kongsberg product is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost-effective and secure way.

The platform provides instant and easy access to overview data, offshore-unit-specific dashboards and data analysis tools to drive sustainability in the offshore and maritime industries by providing actionable insights from analysis of operational vessel data.

The smart infrastructure endorsement from ABS confirms data handling functions with pre-installed hardware and software and expandable sensor interfaces that support the current and future Smart Function implementations.

Further, the Kongsberg Vessel Insight platform is the first completed PDA to include a review by ABS for compliance with the newly released International Association of Classification Societies Unified Requirement E27, which addresses the cyber resilience of ships.

This endorsement ensures that the Vessel Insight platform can collect critical data while providing a strong program for cyber resilience to protect the data. The combined Smart and Cyber approval will help build trust among operators and ship owners that the data collected is accurate and that the system provides a robust framework to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from cyber attacks.