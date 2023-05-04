  • Home
  • News
  • Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 4 15:54

    Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure

    Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure platform, Vessel Insight, was awarded an ABS Product Design Assessment (PDA) for SMART(INF) (infrastructure) in accordance with the ABS Smart Functions Guide, in addition to an ABS CyberSafety PDA, at the Offshore Technology Conference. It is the first time this combination of endorsements has been awarded by ABS to a single product, according to ABS.

    Smart functions, including structural and machinery health monitoring, are increasingly more common on offshore units and marine vessels. The Kongsberg product is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost-effective and secure way.

    The platform provides instant and easy access to overview data, offshore-unit-specific dashboards and data analysis tools to drive sustainability in the offshore and maritime industries by providing actionable insights from analysis of operational vessel data.

    The smart infrastructure endorsement from ABS confirms data handling functions with pre-installed hardware and software and expandable sensor interfaces that support the current and future Smart Function implementations.

    Further, the Kongsberg Vessel Insight platform is the first completed PDA to include a review by ABS for compliance with the newly released International Association of Classification Societies Unified Requirement E27, which addresses the cyber resilience of ships.

    This endorsement ensures that the Vessel Insight platform can collect critical data while providing a strong program for cyber resilience to protect the data. The combined Smart and Cyber approval will help build trust among operators and ship owners that the data collected is accurate and that the system provides a robust framework to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from cyber attacks.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, Kongsberg Digital  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 4

18:00 INERATEC and Zenith Energy Terminals work on commercial scale e-fuel plant in the port of Amsterdam
17:51 Lead container ship of Project 00108 for North-South ITC laid down in Astrakhan
17:36 AD Ports Group announces further expansion of Khalifa Port to include drydock services
17:23 A.P. Moller – Maersk reports Q1 results
17:06 Damen delivers two vessels to A. R. Singh Contractors
16:55 Adani sells Myanmar Port
16:52 Paddle cruiser of Project PKS-180, Aurum, launched in Astrakhan Region
16:41 DP World believes CEPA between the UAE and Turkey could unlock vast potential
16:24 MARAD announces funding for 27 small shipyards in 20 states to help increase productivity and create jobs
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2023
15:54 Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure
15:14 The Port of Gothenburg strengthens cooperation with the tech industry
14:56 North-South ITC cargo traffic rose by 64.6% to 8.4 million tonnes in 2022
14:35 Cunard celebrates the float out of Queen Anne with milestone ceremony in Italy
14:12 DNV forecasts oil demand in transport sector to half by 2050
13:54 Port of Salalah breaks general cargo handling record
13:18 First container train in North-South corridor dispatched from Chelyabinsk
12:29 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to complete reconstruction of six berths by 2025-2026
12:13 Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes
11:45 ZeroNorth and Vitol sign long-term strategic partnership to develop more robust reporting of emissions and enhance vessel operations
11:44 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in Q1’23 rose by 11% YoY to 213.1 thousand TEU
11:01 Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange
10:46 Dalreftrans to expand its fleet of container platforms to over 5,400 units by year end
10:07 Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrate the float out of the new ship Silver Nova
09:41 Austal Vietnam launches 66 metre high-speed catamaran for French Polynesia
09:25 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by 36.7% to $262.2 billion in 2022

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply
14:49 Oboronlogistics’ ferries increased traffic volumes of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 10% versus March
14:45 Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting
13:35 Germany's LNG import terminals tackle challenges - Reuters
13:07 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY
12:41 Diana Shipping announces completion of a joint venture for the acquisition of “DSI Drammen”
12:10 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in DSME
11:48 Cruise line between Sochi and Crimea to be launched by Knyaz Vladimir liner in June 2023
11:35 Port of Thessaloniki signs new dockworkers’ three-year Collective Labor Agreement
11:02 Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin
10:16 SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses
09:40 Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan
09:13 TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project
08:19 Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City