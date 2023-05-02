2023 May 2 11:41

ABS publishes the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports

ABS announced the publication of the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, according to ABS's release.

ABS produced a new set of requirements based on service experience with industry leading aerospace rocket launch and recovery companies to guide the burgeoning maritime aspects of the space flight industry in the safe design and construction of offshore assets. Previously there were no industry requirements to address an offshore spaceport’s unique concept of operation.

Spaceports are marine or offshore assets that conduct spacecraft launch or recovery. The ABS Requirements for Building and Classing Offshore Spaceports addresses several vessel types including barge type units, column-stabilized, offshore installations and self-elevating units.