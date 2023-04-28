2023 April 28 17:16

ABS and Seatrium to collaborate on smart yard initiatives

ABS and Seatrium Limited (Seatrium) have joined forces to empower and transform the industry through smart technologies to further enhance the seamless digital experience and to raise safety, productivity and efficiency to greater heights, according to the company's release.

At Singapore Maritime Week, ABS has launched detailed requirements to guide the industry in the application of smart technologies at shipyards and recognize Seatrium as the first shipyard group to deploy smart technologies in its operations, in line with the ABS Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards.

Seatrium’s Mobile Wearable Personal Device (MWPD) Monitoring System, which leverages the internet of things (IOT) and platform technologies has also received Product Design Assessment (PDA) approval from ABS.

The MWPD Monitoring System by Seatrium is integrated into smart devices that are deployed shipyard wide. These devices are worn on the wrists and promise to enhance the overall health and safety of shipyard workers with features such as fall detection, geo-location, emergency connectivity and real-time safety notifications.

The devices can be monitored via a command center to help improve response time to emergencies and deploy safety messages more effectively.

The recognition from ABS for the wearable device monitoring system is among the many ongoing collaborative efforts between ABS and Seatrium to pioneer digital transformation for the offshore, marine and energy industries through a multi-year joint development project (JDP).

Also under the JDP, ABS and Seatrium will collaborate on further smart yard initiatives covering a wide range of innovative digital solutions, such as the remote inspection using smart glasses with 5G technology to enhance the surveying process during and after the construction of a vessel. Since 2022, Seatrium has launched the 5G infrastructure across its yard operations to future-proof yard-wide connectivity, which will enable the trial and deployment of multiple-use cases, including an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) remote inspection platform and smart video analytics.

Prior to this, ABS and Seatrium have collaborated in a series of significant smart function development projects. The ongoing joint efforts to further advance the use of smart functions in the energy sector includes developing a suite of intelligent energy management functionality onboard Seatrium’s Floating Living Lab to enable a self-generating smart microgrid within the shipyard. The Floating Living Lab is a pioneering initiative that has received a first-of-its-kind approval in principle (AIP) award from ABS. The system includes asset performance and distributed energy resource operation equipment for predictive health monitoring that can be remotely monitored from Seatrium’s command center over a 5G network to drive operational excellence, maximize asset performances and minimize asset lifecycle cost.

Smart functions for the Floating Living Lab were provided in accordance with the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units that can be downloaded here.

ABS is a global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialized vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types.



Seatrium operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.