2023 April 24 11:22

Berge Bulk and ABS join forces to retrofit bulk carrier with methanol power

A pioneering joint development project (JDP) to evaluate the feasibility of converting a bulk vessel to methanol fuel propulsion has been signed by ABS and Berge Bulk (BB), according to ABS's release.

Berge Bulk CEO James Marshall and ABS Vice President of Global Sustainability Panos Koutsourakis signed the agreement which will see BB and ABS explore the possibility of retrofitting the 300-meter-long heavy fuel oil propelled bulk carrier BERGE MAUNA KEA to operate on methanol fuel.

The six-month study is underway, and the two companies will collaborate on a broad range of subjects from the availability of methanol fuel and practicalities of bunkering to the review of technical and economic aspects of the conversion.

The project represents a significant step forward in the development of methanol as a marine fuel and underscores the growing momentum of the clean energy transition in the shipping industry. One of the key benefits of methanol as a marine fuel is its low emissions profile. Compared to traditional marine fuels, methanol emits significantly lower levels of sulphur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and particulate matter.



The BERGE MAUNA KEA is a 210,000t dwt bulk carrier, currently under construction at the Nihon Shipyard in Japan. Delivery is expected in mid-2024.