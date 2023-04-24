2023 April 24 09:41

ABS launches industry first Green Shipping Corridors modeling and simulation service

In a world first, ABS has launched a pioneering new Green Shipping Corridors Simulation service designed to support international design and development of clean energy initiatives.

The advanced modeling capability provides a detailed simulation of the complex nexus of stakeholders involved in corridor development, providing the data required to support policy and investment decisions.



Complementing the modeling and simulation service is a new ABS publication, An Approach to Green Shipping Corridor Modeling and Optimization, exploring two green shipping corridor case studies: the Singapore-Rotterdam containership initiative and the Australia-Japan iron ore bulk carrier proposal.



The outcomes of the studies provide a common model for data-driven decision making. The model is capable of generating a broad range of rich data including fleet fuel mix, newbuilding vessel investment needs, annualized port investments, fuel demand prediction in specific ports, fuel storage requirements at specific ports, and year-over-year fuel procurement for port bunkering stations and more.