2023 April 17 15:44

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2023 fell by 8.4% YoY

Source: port of Hong Kong Authority

In January-March 2023, port Hong Kong (China) handled 3.4 million TEUs (-8.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 2.64 million TEUs (-14.3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 748 thousand TEUs (+20.4%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2022, the port’s container throughput totaled 16.6 million TEUs, down 6.9%, year-on-year.