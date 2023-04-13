2023 April 13 16:47

ABS Wavesight and ActZero form new alliance to help safeguard fleets from the growing threat of cyberattacks

ABS Wavesight, an ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, today announced a new alliance with ActZero, an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider, to help safeguard fleets from the growing threat of cyberattacks, according to ABS's release. ABS Wavesight will enhance its software offering by teaming with ActZero to deliver operators 24/7 ransomware defense and response.

ActZero will provide proactive, comprehensive, cybersecurity protection to ABS Wavesight clients alongside ABS Wavesight’s industry-leading portfolio of vessel and voyage management tools. The alliance ensures maritime-sector businesses have access to a powerful and affordable cybersecurity service to protect against growing ransomware threats.



ActZero leverages defense ingenuity and precision AI detection to continuously test against the latest attack techniques to achieve best-in-class security outcomes. ActZero provides a fully managed, round-the-clock service with the people, processes and technology required to secure client vessels and onshore facilities.





