2023 April 12 09:07

ClassNK gives A rating to LNG-powered Fairchem Pioneer

Under ‘Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance (Programme)’ jointly operated by the Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) and ClassNK, ClassNK has evaluated the LNG dual-fuelled chemical tanker, Fairchem Pioneer jointly developed by Fukuoka Shipbuilding Co., Ltd and Fairfield Japan Ltd (FJL), currently under construction at Fukuoka Shipbuilding, and is going to be chartered to FJL. DBJ provided financing to Fukuoka Shipbuilding, according to LNG Industry.

Under the programme, ClassNK evaluates ships based on a comprehensive scoring model jointly developed by DBJ from the perspective of “decarbonisation, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness,” and DBJ provides investment and financing.

Fukuoka Shipbuilding, which has shipbuilding yards in Fukuoka City and Nagasaki City, is a shipbuilding company with strength in building chemical tankers. FJL, the Japanese subsidiary of Fairfield Chemical Carriers Inc., a US operator specialising in chemical tankers, has been working advanced initiatives to decarbonise its operations, including joint development of the ship with Fukuoka Shipbuilding. The ship, being built at Fukuoka Shipbuilding's Nagasaki Yard and set to be delivered to FJL, will be the first LNG dual-fuelled chemical tanker in Japan.

In evaluating the ship, the following factors were taken into account:

-The LNG dual-fuelled engine enables a significant reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2), and the ship is expected to compliant with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements achieved prior to the enforcement of the regulation.

-Use of LNG fuels enables a reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOX), sulfur oxide (SOX), and particulate matter (PM) and meets the NOX Tier III regulation and the SOX regulation.

-Environmental soundness at its recycling is addressed by planning to develop and maintain an Inventory of Hazardous Materials required by the Ship Recycling Convention.

The ship was given with ‘A’ rating as “the ship with high decarbonisation, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness”, recognising that adequate environment-related investments have been made.