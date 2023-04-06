2023 April 6 11:36

Mine counter-measures group of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet performed planned artillery firing

As part of its mission in the Baltic Sea, the mine counter-measures group of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet including base minesweeper Alexander Obukhov and the raid minesweeper Viktor Sigalov performed practical artillery firing at air and sea targets, says press center of RF Navy’s Western Military District.



Under the plan of the exercise in the training grounds located in the Baltic Sea water area, the minesweepers representing the naval forces of Baltic Naval Base water area carried out artillery firing at targets simulating air targets of a mock enemy and floating mines.

The practical firing was carried out from AK-306 30-mm artillery systems and MTPU 14.5-mm pedestal machine-gun mounts at simulated air targets and floating mines.



The crew of base minesweeper Alexander Obukhov also successfully searched for and picked up the UDM-500 universal bottom mine using a deep-sea contact trawl.