2023 April 6 10:10

ABS publishes Offshore Sustainability Insights

ABS has published Offshore Sustainability Insights, an industry-leading report representing the latest thinking in sustainable offshore operations from across the globe, according to ABS's release.

The first in a series of reports designed to support offshore clients in reaching their emission reduction targets, the document serves as a primer for offshore decarbonization, ESG trends, sustainable financing tools and carbon pricing.

Market trends are explored by asset type such as floating production storage and offloading units (FPSOs), offshore support vessels (OSVs) and offshore wind vessels. The report also considers how, despite investing in decarbonization strategies, the offshore industry remains challenged to implement further sustainability measures.



