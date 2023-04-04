Dredging at coal terminal under Syradasayskoye field development project to be completed this year

  • Home
  2023 April 4

    From 2026, Yenisey port will add 5 million tonnes to the annual cargo base of the Northern Sea Route

    All the works on dredging in the water area of the cargo berth and the canal of the coal terminal under the project on the Syradasayskoye field development will be completed in the navigation season of 2023, says Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) implementing the development project.

    On 24 March 2023, an approval of the dredging works was obtained from Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise). The design seabed level for vessels with the maximum possible draft of 13.40 m is minus 16.2 meters for loaded vessels exiting the canal with the maneuvering and operational water area of ​​the berth set at minus 16.0 meters. That will let port Yenisey welcome bulkers of over 100,000 dwt.

    The works will be conducted in compliance with the NSR Development Plan until 2035. The project developer is FSUE Hydrographic Company.

    Seaport Yenisey is being built on the shore of the Kara Sea. It is one of the key facilities of the Syradasayskoye field development project being implemented by Severnaya Zvezda LLC on the Taimyr peninsula. The port will include a cargo berth, a shore zone and a connecting dam. It will be equipped with a conveyor line and a ship loading machine. The port will cover an area of over 20 hectares. Its storage facilities will have a capacity of 1 million tonnes of product.

    “From 2026, Yenisey port is expected to add over 5 million tonnes to the annual cargo base of the Northern Sea Route,” said Igor Khafizov, General Director of Severnaya Zvezda.

    In 2023, the Government of the Russian Federation will allocate RUB 3.187 billion for the capital construction under the project “Construction of a cargo berth’s water area and the coal terminal’s canal as part of the Syradasayskoye field development project”.

    The Syradasayskoye field development project is being implemented by Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation), resident of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation. The project is included into Comprehensive Investment Project “Yenisey Siberia” and has a status of a regional investment project (RIP).

    One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion. The project is to generate about 2,000 jobs.

