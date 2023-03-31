IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Aleksandr Lukashenko says that 20 Russian ports involved in handling of Belarus’ goods is not enough
- Taman Bulk Terminal is among winners of Best Stevedoring Company 2022 competition held by ASOP
- Vostochny Port announced industry leader of 2022 Best Stevedoring Company competition held by ASOP
- Adjustment of technological equipment is underway as part of Sukhodol port construction project
- Dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Canal
- The problem of excess stock in Russia’s Far Eastern ports is settled – Vladimir Putin
- Capacity of Western Arctic seaports to reach 149.5 million tonnes by 2030
Shipping and logistics
- Navigation season of 2023 opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW ahead of schedule
- 30 thousand tonnes of coal bound for China to be transported by Yenisey and NSR this navigation season
- Russian Railways gets discounts for cargo transportation by eastern line of North-South corridor
- Creation of unified national digital transport and logistics platform is under consideration in Russia
- Container transportation from Turkey via Saint-Petersburg are increasing popular
- TransContainer launches service for cargo traffic to China via Saint Petersburg
- Russia determined national sealing operator
- Russia should shift from FOB principles to CIF or DAP — Maksim Reshetnikov
- Only western line of North-South ITC can compete with Suez canal in deliveries from India and Iran to Russia
- Time of transportation by Transcaspian line of North-South ITC rose to 60 days in March 2023
- Oboronlogistics counts on 20-pct increase of cargo transportation in cars by Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line
- FESCO service for delivery of refrigerated cargo from the Far East to APR to be launched in 2023
- Russian Railways to increase Eastern Polygon capacity by 9.5% this year
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- The withdrawal of foreign suppliers has become an endurance test for the domestic industry including the shipbuilding. Many companies have managed to pass the stress test successfully but in some cases the difficulties are inevitable.
- Onezhsky Shipyard delivers lead crab catching ship of Project 5712LS to Russian Crab Group
- Svetlovsky Ship Repair Yard completed docking of Barentsburg trawler
- Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya
- Welding robot is being prepared for installation at Yantar Shipyard
- Fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 to be named Kamchatka and Sakhalin
- USC’s Lotos Shipyard starts cutting steel for lead container ship of Project 00108
- Samara based Nefteflot lays down non-self-propelled dredger of Project Ц480М2рД/НФ.
- Lead bulkers for grain exports to be launched in 2025-2026 — Rosagroleasing
- Tobolsk Shipyard to build sea-going 10 barges of the new generation
- USC General Director named flammability and price of composite materials as key factors hindering their use in shipbuilding
- Volga-Baltic Administration repaired 127 vessels of technical fleet
Sanctions
- Japan bans exports of steel, ship engines and radio equipment for navigation to Russia