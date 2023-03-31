2023 March 31 16:54

30 thousand tonnes of coal bound for China to be transported by Yenisey and NSR this navigation season

The first batch of coal will be partially transshipped in Krasnoyarsk and Lesosibirsk

An experimental voyage will be held in the navigation season of 2023 to deliver a batch of Kuzbass coal by the Yenisey river and the Northern Sea Route to China, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Leonid Feodorov, Deputy Head of the Yenisey Basin Administration, as telling journalists.

According to Leonid Feodorov, the first batch of 30 thousand tonnes will be partially transshipped in Krasnoyarsk and Lesosibirsk. “The cargo is to be delivered to the Yenisey Bay, the district of Ust-port, and reloaded onto a sea-going vessel, or even two vessels, and then shipped to the eastern region, most probably to China,” said Leonid Feodorov.

When speaking at the State Council Presidium meeting on the Arctic development hed in February 2023, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, suggested involvement of the ports of Krasnoyarsk and Lesosibirsk for loading of coal onto river-going vessels which will then go to seaports where cargo can be reloaded onto sea-going vessels for further transportation by the Northern Sea Route.