2023 March 31 18:06

Med Marine delivers the “MV Pate” to Kenya Shipyard

The contract signing ceremony for the supply and delivery of an Azimuth Stern Drive Tugboat with the Kenya Shipyard Limited took place on March 2022.

The vessel is MED-A3085 series, designed by Canadian Naval Architects Robert Allan exclusively for Med Marine and the delivery of the tug was facilitated to Kenya on 5th September.

Med Marine’s tugboat was chosen by Kenya Shipyard for its versatile, multi-purpose, compact and modern design which features efficient ship-handling, coastal towing, general-purpose towing and escort capabilities.

Vessel will be operated at Port Lamu in Kenya in order to meet the growing marine service requirements of Kenya Shipyard.

Vessels name was chosen as MV PATE.



Med Marine is a Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator. The firm employs Eregli Shipyard, one of the largest shipyards in Turkey based on some 180.000 sqm with more than 30.000 sqm indoor areas to build state-of-the-art tugboats, workboats, offshore vessels and coated/Stainless Steel (STST) IMO II type chemical/oil tankers, either for its own operations or clients around the world. Med Marine has a very wide selection of state-of-the-art tug boat design portfolio and the shipyard is constantly being improved with advanced production standards by keeping up with latest health, safety and environmental regulations. Med Marine has successfully completed the construction and delivery of almost 200 projects, including tugboats, chemical/oil tankers, mooring and pilot boats.