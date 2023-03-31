2023 March 31 17:16

Jinling Shipyard secures six methanol bunkering vessels

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has entered into a shipbuilding contract for six methanol bunkering tankers with Singapore-based Consort Bunkers, according to Seatrade's release.



The 6,500-tonnes-class methanol bunkering tankers measure in at 103.88 m long and 19 m wide, and will be able to transport product oil, methanol and bio-fuels.

The signing of the contract is an important part of providing low-carbon shipping solutions; Jinling Shipyard will continue to develop and innovate low-carbon products and carbon reduction technologies to promote green transformation of shipbuilding and shipping industries, said China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Established in 1988, Consort Bunkers focuses on bunkering and barging services mainly in Singapore, Middle East and China. The company currently operates a fleet of over 30 bunkering vessels.