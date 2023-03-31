2023 March 31 16:15

Kaiun Kaisha announces delivery of “Oceanus Aurora”

Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO) today took delivery of “OCEANUS AURORA,” LPG dual- fuel very large gas carrier at Okpo Shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

It will be the company's first VLGC that can load ammonia as cargo, which is attracting attention as a clean energy source that does not emit CO₂ when burned. This environmentally friendly VLGC uses LPG as fuel in addition to conventional fuel oil, which significantly reduces emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM) compared to conventional fuel oil, is equipped with a shaft generator that uses the rotation of the main propeller shaft to generate power, and instead of using conventional fuel oil to run the generator, the main engine using LPG provides the shipboard power, reducing total emissions.

The vessel is also scheduled to be equipped with two 20-meter-high Rotor SailsTM, a wind propulsion system manufactured by Norsepower, around April-June 2024, and the vessel already has a foundation on deck for the installation of this system.

The Norsepower Rotor SailTM is an innovative modernised version of the Flettner rotor. A small amount of electricity is used to spin the cylinder on the deck. The spinning cylinder and the wind create the Magnus effect to generate thrust supporting the main propulsion which reduces fuel consumption, emissions, and fuel costs. Co