2023 March 31 15:41

Norsepower and IINO Lines agree to install Norsepower Rotor SailsTM on a newbuild VLGC

Norsepower Ltd., the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, and global shipping company IINO Lines, has announced a contract for the delivery and installation of two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM on a newbuild Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), according to the company's release.

The new vessel – delivered today from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd in Korea is ready to be equipped with two bespoke 20m tall Norsepower Rotor SailsTM side by side. The new, specially designed, 20m x 4m units have been developed to accommodate the vessel’s specific air draught limits. The units will be installed on board the vessel in Q2 2024.

The Norsepower Rotor SailTM is an innovative, modernised version of the Flettner rotor. A small amount of electricity is used to spin the cylinder on the deck. The spinning cylinder and the wind create the Magnus effect to generate thrust supporting the main propulsion which reduces fuel consumption, emissions, and fuel costs.

Following calculations, Norsepower estimates the Rotor Sails will reduce the fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions from the vessel by approximately 4%. The performance of the Norsepower Rotor SailsTM is estimated by methodology verified by ClassNK.

The saving will help the vessel meet international emissions reduction targets, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and save on rising fuel costs, while also can be future proofing from anticipated carbon pricing.

IINO Lines (IINO) is a global shipping company based in Tokyo and established in 1899. IINO has developed its shipping services as owner and operator specializing in carrying natural energy resources and related products, such as crude oil, LNG, LPG, petrochemical and bulk cargoes. As of December 2022, IINO owns and/or operates 95 vessels including 6 VLGCs, 25 small gas carriers, 37 chemical tankers, 25 dry bulk carriers, 1 LNGC, and 4 VLCCs. On November 2022, IINO Lines signed long-term time charter agreements for two 99,000 cubic metre Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs). IINO has strengthened sustainability initiatives including climate change. IINO set the target of reducing 40% greenhouse gas emissions per transport unit in its operating ships by 2030 compared to 2008.