  • Home
  • News
  • Antwerp Terminal Services and CMB.TECH launch world’s first hydrogen dual fuel straddle carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 31 15:23

    Antwerp Terminal Services and CMB.TECH launch world’s first hydrogen dual fuel straddle carrier

    Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS), a joint venture between MSC PSA Europe Terminal (MPET) and PSA Antwerp (PSAA), has officially launched the world’s first H 2 dual fuel straddle carrier in the Port of Antwerp during a brief ceremony.

    Using state-of-the-art H 2 dual fuel combustion engine technology, developed by cleantech company CMB.TECH and integrated into a straddle carrier with the support of ATS, the machine runs on a mix of hydrogen and diesel. It can therefore play an important role in reducing terminal greenhouse gas emissions.

    In line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement and the EU Green Deal, ATS, MPET and PSAA aim to reduce their carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 with 2019 as a baseline and have net-zero emissions for all their terminals by 2050.

    As part of their plans to reach these objectives, the partners announced the launch into operations of a dual fuel straddle carrier, which injects hydrogen into its diesel combustion engine. CMB.TECH, an Antwerp-based cleantech company specialized in developing and building hydrogen and ammonia-powered large marine and industrial applications, was responsible for integrating the technology and related expertise to design and build this first prototype, in collaboration with ATS and equipment manufacturers.

    The dual fuel technology is able to replace 70% of diesel consumption with hydrogen on new straddle carriers, with the eventual goal of 100 percent hydrogen injection.

    Following a 24-month design and development phase, the partners will now start testing the dual fuel straddle carrier’s performance in live operations at PSAA’s Noordzee Terminal. They will evaluate how to improve the design of the equipment, as well as other factors that are necessary to scale up this new technology, including the supply and storage of hydrogen for an entire fleet.

    This next stage is supported by PIONEERS, a project funded by the EU and coordinated by the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. It is part of the Horizon 2020 program which supports and promotes the development of specific solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the port sector, with the aim of transforming ports into green infrastructures by 2050.

    These tests with the first dual fuel hydrogen straddle carrier prototypes are part of the MPET & PSAA Green Straddle Carrier Program, in which the terminal operators are holistically evaluating four major technological pathways to significantly reduce these vehicles’ carbon emissions in their actual working environment: hydrogen, biofuel, hybrid battery/diesel and full electrification. Which solution the partners will eventually scale up depends on the test results.

    ATS is a joint venture between PSA Antwerp and MPET. ATS provides Technical, HSS (Health, Safety, Security) and Barge Planning Services to both companies.

    MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) is a joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). With an annual throughput capacity of 9 million TEU, a quay length of 3.7 km and a surface area of 242 ha, MPET is the largest container terminal in Europe and accounts for more than 50% of Antwerp's total container volume.

    With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses 160 locations in 42 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services.

    PSA Antwerp is the second flagship within the PSA Group. PSA Antwerp independently operates two container terminals in the Port of Antwerp: Noordzee and Europa Terminals and is also operates the joint-venture MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) together with TIL. It is also active in general cargo handling on the PSA Breakbulk Terminal.

    CMB.TECH is a cleantech company that builds, owns, operates and designs large marine and industrial applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to its customers, either through own production or by sourcing it from third party producers.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, Port of Antwerp-Bruges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 31

18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Med Marine delivers the “MV Pate” to Kenya Shipyard
17:36 Damietta Port receives 40,241 tons of Russian wheat
17:16 Jinling Shipyard secures six methanol bunkering vessels
16:54 30 thousand tonnes of coal bound for China to be transported by Yenisey and NSR this navigation season
16:40 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins 240.1 bln-won order for 4 product carriers
16:15 Kaiun Kaisha announces delivery of “Oceanus Aurora”
15:41 Norsepower and IINO Lines agree to install Norsepower Rotor SailsTM on a newbuild VLGC
15:23 Antwerp Terminal Services and CMB.TECH launch world’s first hydrogen dual fuel straddle carrier
15:06 Russian Railways gets discounts for cargo transportation by eastern line of North-South corridor
14:44 Dredging in Ob Basin of Russia’s IWW to make 4.8 million tonnes this year
14:30 Orsted takes final investment decision to build Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms
14:13 Seven сompanies plan to build new Sinopec-backed Hambantota refinery
13:48 World's first large electric container carrier completes power system debugging and test
13:20 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of three new LNG сarriers
12:57 Rosmorport declared winner of The Industry Leader 2022 contest
12:50 AD Ports Group invests in latest VTMIS technology to enhance maritime safety and efficiency
12:30 Japan bans exports of steel, ship engines and radio equipment for navigation to Russia
12:14 17 companies join action to make shipping more sustainable with biofuel
11:41 USC takes part in experiments with unmanned tugboats as part of the pilot project in the port of Novorossiysk
10:54 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers lead crab catching ship of Project 5712LS to Russian Crab Group
10:09 Korean Register signs MOU with Microsoft Korea to Collaborate on Digital Transformation
09:52 Metrans expands rail network to South-Eastern Europe
09:48 Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya
09:19 Viterra to cease exports of Russian grain from 1 July 2023

2023 March 30

18:23 Konecranes launches new Zero4 program to receive EUR 70 million from Business Finland
18:17 NORDEN partner with Spar Shipping on use of biofuel
18:07 Belize, Japan and Portugal join the 2012 Cape Town Agreement
17:54 Transport hub for Russia’s export grain to be created in Iran
17:31 RF Government to finalize plans on development of transport corridors
17:29 NORDEN enters Capesize segment
17:23 Seaspan gets more than $2 billion in contracts to Canadian companies for the design and construction of new, large non-combat vessels
17:20 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessel Wan Hai 331
17:15 Meyer Werft announces keel laying for Disney Treasure
17:06 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency approves expansion of Zvezda shipyard’s capacity
16:45 The combined EBIT of 12 largest shipping lines reach USD 95bn in 2022
16:26 Wartsila launches world-first radical derating solution for two-stroke engines
16:25 DP World sets new Southampton record for handling containers on ship
16:05 Hyundai GLOVIS partners with GoodFuels on first biofuel bunkering for a Korean flagged PCTC vessel
15:42 EU agrees stronger legislation to accelerate the rollout of renewable energy
15:29 TransContainer launches service for cargo traffic to China via Saint Petersburg
15:20 LR awards AiP to Hyundai Heavy Industries for its new Onboard Guidance System
15:04 SCZONE signs a framework business agreement with Suez Canal Container Terminal Company
14:57 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents until 30 June 2023
14:32 MacGregor receives a large order for RoRo equipment for dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Sallaum Lines
14:28 ScottishPower formalises a £1.3billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm
13:54 COSCO SHIPPING Ports total throughput increases by 0.6% to 130,107,074 TEU in 2022
12:58 Alfa Laval joins the Global CCS Institute
12:46 USC’s Lotos Shipyard starts cutting steel for lead container ship of Project 00108
12:22 Sergey Kulikov appointed as General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
12:01 MAN Energy Solutions’ MAN 49/60DF engine receives Type Approval
11:45 Dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Canal
11:33 Port of Houston container volumes up 15% in February 2023
11:04 VARD Electro AS signs multi-million-euro project with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
10:41 Global long-term container rates down by 24% since August 2022 - Xeneta
10:23 RC Dock receives Class Approval from RINA for new remotely controlled unmanned workboats
10:11 RosGeo invested about RUB 500 million in equipment of ships in 2022
09:58 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore сollaborates with Bluenergy Solutions to launch Proof of Value project for clean tidal energy
09:24 Ordering of special ships for tourism is easier than modernization of research vessels for cruises - RosGeo

2023 March 29

19:28 The problem of excess stock in Russia’s Far Eastern ports is settled – Vladimir Putin