2023 March 31 14:44

Dredging in Ob Basin of Russia’s IWW to make 4.8 million tonnes this year

Navigation season in the basin to open on April 25

In 2023, the scope of dredging in the Ob Basin of Russia’s inland water ways will grow by 140 thousand tonnes, year-on-year, to 4.8 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Pavel Mashkov, Acting Head of the Ob Basin Administration. According to him, eight dredgers will be involved.

Pavel Mashkov says the repair of the dredging fleet is nearing completion. The works conducted during the internavigation period included the replacement of the ships’ skin and electrical equipment. Preparations for the opening of the navigation season are underway. Th first section will be opened for navigation on April 25. Some ship owners ask for the opening of the navigation ahead of schedule. The length of the Ob Basin waterways is open for navigation in 2023 will be 7,247 km including 3,333 km of waterways with guaranteed dimensions.

Maintenance of the hydraulic engineering facilities has been almost completed. Novosibirsk lock numbers eight facilities. Scheduled repair of aids to navigation has been completed as well.

In 2022, 5.8 million tonnes of cargo was carried within the Ob Basin. Aggregates accounted for the bulk of that volume. “The key owner, Omsk Shipping Company declared a serios volume of cargo for 2023 – 1.4 million tonnes, mostly crushed aggregate,” said Pavel Mashkov adding that all the waterways of the Novosibirsk Region will be used for the purposes of the Northern Delivery.