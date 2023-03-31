2023 March 31 13:48

World's first large electric container carrier completes power system debugging and test

Recently, COSCO SHIPPING Development successfully completed the onshore power system debugging and test of its first 700TEU electric container carrier, which will be operated on the Yangtze River, according to the company's release.

It is a crucial way to test the functions of manual/automatic start-stop, operation and security of the power system on board. It is also a critical step for the reliability test and debugging of the power system.

It is reported that the two ships in this series are the world's first large battery-powered carriers for long-distance transportation. After completion, they will be put into operation on the Yangtze River route to realize the green transition of the golden waterway.