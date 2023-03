2023 March 31 13:20

GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of three new LNG сarriers

GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of three new LNG Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these three vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2027.