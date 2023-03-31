2023 March 31 12:57

Rosmorport declared winner of The Industry Leader 2022 contest

Based on the results of activities in 2022, FSUE “Rosmorport” was announced the winner of The Industry Leader annual contest of Rosmorrechflot in the nomination “The Best Organization Providing Navigation Services (maritime/river)”. The award was presented to the enterprise on March 24 at the summary meeting of the board of the institution chaired by Head of Rosmorrechflot Zakhary Dzhioev.

According to the press release of Rosmorport, such an award not only shows a high recognition from the professional community, but also makes a powerful incentive for new achievements. The past year 2022 was marked by great success in the FSUE “Rosmorport” activities, despite the geopolitical situation in the world and sanctions from unfriendly countries.

Thus, in 2022, the new eco-ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky were commissioned and set out on the strategically important Seaport of Ust–Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line. Setting the General Chernyakhovsky ferry out on the line was recognized as the event of the year by the organizers of the Profi – Results of the Year Award of the city of Kaliningrad, the project won the Formula of Movement National Award in the nomination “The Best Innovative Solution in the Field of Transport Equipment”.

To strengthen the grouping of the fleet delivering socially significant goods to the Kaliningrad Region and increase the cargo turnover of the ferry line, multi-purpose vessels of the ro-ro type URSA MAJOR, Sparta and Sparta II were involved by FSUE “Rosmorport”.

In October last year, the first ever in Russia bunkering of the General Chernyakhovsky ferry with liquefied natural gas took place. At the moment, FSUE “Rosmorport” is increasing the volume of LNG bunkering of both ferries for the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line, having concluded a new cooperation agreement on providing the newest vessels of the enterprise with liquefied natural gas with Gazpromneft Marine Bunker company.

In November 2022, the Vyborg Shipyard laid the keel of a diesel-electric icebreaker with a capacity of 18 MW of the 21900M2 project for the North-Western Basin Branch; a little earlier, in September, - the keel of a high-performance non-self-propelled milling dredger of the FPDG3 project for the Astrakhan Branch.

The most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin, which joined the fleet of the enterprise in 2020, successfully passed ice tests in the Arctic in May 2022, confirming the high characteristics of icebreaking capability.