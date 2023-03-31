2023 March 31 12:50

AD Ports Group invests in latest VTMIS technology to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

AD Ports Group is to implement a state-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS) across its UAE operations, as the company continues to invest in innovative solutions to drive safety, security and efficiency. The new technology is set to be installed across Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Free Port, Musaffah Port, and Al Dhafra region ports, according to the company's release.

The system is used to ensure the integration and interconnection of all assets in a port and maritime environment, integrating tools such as radar, CCTV, radios, meteorological systems, radio direction finders and towers. This provides port operators with access to real-time information and improves vessel-to-vessel and vessel-to-shore communication.



This advanced level of transparency and communication can support safe and secure management of maritime operations, by supporting functions such as traffic management systems including collision avoidance and safe navigation, search and rescue, oil pollution detection and environmental protection.

To support the implementation of the new system, AD Ports Group intends to advance and upgrade the current VTC Centre with video walls and operator consoles, to provide a comprehensive view of tracked vessels within the VTMIS area.

Once implemented, the new technology will support safe and efficient navigation, enhancing AD Ports Group ability to remotely monitor shipping from the command centre at Khalifa Port, in locations as far as 300km away.