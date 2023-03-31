2023 March 31 12:30

Japan bans exports of steel, ship engines and radio equipment for navigation to Russia

The ban comes into effect on 7 April 2023

Japan has expanded the list of products banned for exports to Russia. Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) approved the ban on 31 March 2023, according to the Ministry’s website.

The ban covers steel, aluminum, and the products made of them including steam boilers and their components, ship engines, electric equipment including radio equipment for navigation and generators. The list also includes optical and measuring equipment and their components.

In late February, Japan imposed sanctions implying, among other things, an asset freeze, where applicable, on 48 Russian individuals, 73 of the blacklisted entities and separately Rosbank, while the other 21 organizations faced export restrictions. The list of organizations covered by an asset freeze included Vympel Shipyard, Baltiysky Zavod, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Central Design Bureau Rubin, Ship Repair Center Zvezdochka (the latter already covered by export restrictions).