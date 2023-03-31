2023 March 31 10:54

Onezhsky Shipyard delivers lead crab catching ship of Project 5712LS to Russian Crab Group

Image source: Russian Crab Group

Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) delivered the lead crab catching ship of 5712LS, named Kapitan Aleksandrov, to Russian Crab Group on 30 March 2023. The companies have signed an acceptance/delivery certificate, says Russian Crab Group.

Manufacturer’s sea trials were held in the water area of the Gulf of Finland prior to the delivery. The ship will sail to its homeport Vladivostok by the Northern Sea Route.

The lead ship of Project CCa 5712LS, named Kapitan Aleksandrov, was laid down in June 2020 and launched by Onezhsky Shipyard in January 2022.

The shipyard will build a series of seven units for catching and transportation of live crab. The ships will be built under the programme of investment quotas.

Technical equipment of 5712 LS ships lets double transportation of live product and enhance safety index of the product while ensuring improved seakeeping ability of ships essential for operation in challenging meteorological conditions of the Okhotsk and Bering seas.

Ice2 class ships can operate in challenging conditions of the Sea of Bering, Sea of Okhotsk, Sea of Japan. RSW system and other solutions innovative for Russian crab catching industry are applied. The ship is equipped with more environmentally friendly engines.

Key particulars of the ship: length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,600 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 440 cbm.

Russian Crab Group of Companies — is one of the biggest crab catching companies in Russia, the largest in the Russian Far East. In 2022 the group is holding 11,8 thousand tonnes of crab quota. From 2020, the company has been implementing a large-scale programme on construction of 10 crab catching ships: seven of them are intended for catching and transportation of live crab, three – for onboard processing.

The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas where Russian Crab Group acquired 10 crab lots in 2019.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The shipyard can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

Large-scale modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard began in early 2022. In-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production. RF Government’s allocations for that purpose exceed RUB 5 billion until 2024.