  • Home
  • News
  • Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 31 09:48

    Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya

    The construction is underway as contracted

    State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom does not consider changing of construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya of Project 10510, Rosatom told IAA PortNews. The construction is underway as contracted.

    Some media earlier published information about possible delay of the ship construction due to the problems with the supply of components.

    The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510, Rossiya (ЛК-120Я, Leader) was laid down on 6 July 2020. The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is Rosatom, builder – FSUE Atomflot, sole contractor - SC Zvezda (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory). The new icebreaker’s length will be 210 m, width — 47 m, draft — 13 m. The ship will have nuclear power system equipped with two RITM-400 reactors (1.8 times as powerful as RITM-200 reactor installed on nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 (lead ship - Arktika). That will let the icebreaker break through 4-meter thick ice. The nuclear-powered icebreaker will be able to make a channel of up to 50 meters wide to ensure economically efficient year-round operation of large cargo ships on the Northern Sea Route.

    A total of three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type were planned for construction. As Alexei Besrozvannykh, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, told IAA PortNews, the lead ship is to be put into operation in December 2027. Keel-laying of two more icebreakers was scheduled for 2023 and 2025 with their commissioning expected in 2030 and in 2032 respectively. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed executive order No 126 “On Introduction of Amendments into the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035 Approved by the Order of the President of the Russian Federation No 645 as of 26 October 2020”, that  foresees the construction of one nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader type instead of three units foreseen earlier.

    Read about:

    Vladimir Putin signs executive order to increase the fleet of Arctic icebreakers and rescue ships

Другие новости по темам: Rosatom, shipbuilding, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 31

12:30 Japan bans exports of steel, ship engines and radio equipment for navigation to Russia
12:14 17 companies join action to make shipping more sustainable with biofuel
11:41 USC takes part in experiments with unmanned tugboats as part of the pilot project in the port of Novorossiysk
10:54 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers lead crab catching ship of Project 5712LS to Russian Crab Group
10:09 Korean Register signs MOU with Microsoft Korea to Collaborate on Digital Transformation
09:52 Metrans expands rail network to South-Eastern Europe
09:48 Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya
09:19 Viterra to cease exports of Russian grain from 1 July 2023

2023 March 30

18:23 Konecranes launches new Zero4 program to receive EUR 70 million from Business Finland
18:17 NORDEN partner with Spar Shipping on use of biofuel
18:07 Belize, Japan and Portugal join the 2012 Cape Town Agreement
17:54 Transport hub for Russia’s export grain to be created in Iran
17:31 RF Government to finalize plans on development of transport corridors
17:29 NORDEN enters Capesize segment
17:23 Seaspan gets more than $2 billion in contracts to Canadian companies for the design and construction of new, large non-combat vessels
17:20 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessel Wan Hai 331
17:15 Meyer Werft announces keel laying for Disney Treasure
17:06 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency approves expansion of Zvezda shipyard’s capacity
16:45 The combined EBIT of 12 largest shipping lines reach USD 95bn in 2022
16:26 Wartsila launches world-first radical derating solution for two-stroke engines
16:25 DP World sets new Southampton record for handling containers on ship
16:05 Hyundai GLOVIS partners with GoodFuels on first biofuel bunkering for a Korean flagged PCTC vessel
15:42 EU agrees stronger legislation to accelerate the rollout of renewable energy
15:29 TransContainer launches service for cargo traffic to China via Saint Petersburg
15:20 LR awards AiP to Hyundai Heavy Industries for its new Onboard Guidance System
15:04 SCZONE signs a framework business agreement with Suez Canal Container Terminal Company
14:57 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents until 30 June 2023
14:32 MacGregor receives a large order for RoRo equipment for dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Sallaum Lines
14:28 ScottishPower formalises a £1.3billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm
13:54 COSCO SHIPPING Ports total throughput increases by 0.6% to 130,107,074 TEU in 2022
12:58 Alfa Laval joins the Global CCS Institute
12:46 USC’s Lotos Shipyard starts cutting steel for lead container ship of Project 00108
12:22 Sergey Kulikov appointed as General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
12:01 MAN Energy Solutions’ MAN 49/60DF engine receives Type Approval
11:45 Dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Canal
11:33 Port of Houston container volumes up 15% in February 2023
11:04 VARD Electro AS signs multi-million-euro project with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
10:41 Global long-term container rates down by 24% since August 2022 - Xeneta
10:23 RC Dock receives Class Approval from RINA for new remotely controlled unmanned workboats
10:11 RosGeo invested about RUB 500 million in equipment of ships in 2022
09:58 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore сollaborates with Bluenergy Solutions to launch Proof of Value project for clean tidal energy
09:24 Ordering of special ships for tourism is easier than modernization of research vessels for cruises - RosGeo

2023 March 29

19:28 The problem of excess stock in Russia’s Far Eastern ports is settled – Vladimir Putin
18:37 ABP and Sizewell C plan to develop Direct Air Capture facility at Port of Lowestoft
18:06 Port of Savannah adds 55 hybrid yard cranes
17:46 ADNOC LS unveils Integrated Logistics Services Platform
17:30 Roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports” to be held in online format on 25 April 2023
17:16 Inland ports welcome a a deal on the requirements for Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
17:03 Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company sign agreement to substantially increase oil supplies
16:49 IMO CARES project receives a further round of funding from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
16:31 Poseidon Acquisition acquires all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas
16:26 DP World expands offering at the Port of Berbera in Somaliland with new edible oil terminal
16:14 Fuel oil and VGO shipments from Russian ports to Singapore and Malaysia could exceed 1.1 million metric tonnes in March
15:43 Moín Container Terminal receives its third largest vessel
15:27 Russian Railways to increase Eastern Polygon capacity by 9.5% this year
15:13 Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather - Reuters
14:59 USC General Director named flammability and price of composite materials as key factors hindering their use in shipbuilding
14:12 ICS publishes new landmark practical medical guide
13:42 Wartsila to supply the engines for Celebrity Cruises’ new ship
13:23 Lead bulkers for grain exports to be launched in 2025-2026 — Rosagroleasing