2023 March 31 09:48

Rosatom does not consider changing construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya

The construction is underway as contracted

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom does not consider changing of construction deadline for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya of Project 10510, Rosatom told IAA PortNews. The construction is underway as contracted.

Some media earlier published information about possible delay of the ship construction due to the problems with the supply of components.

The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510, Rossiya (ЛК-120Я, Leader) was laid down on 6 July 2020. The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is Rosatom, builder – FSUE Atomflot, sole contractor - SC Zvezda (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory). The new icebreaker’s length will be 210 m, width — 47 m, draft — 13 m. The ship will have nuclear power system equipped with two RITM-400 reactors (1.8 times as powerful as RITM-200 reactor installed on nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 (lead ship - Arktika). That will let the icebreaker break through 4-meter thick ice. The nuclear-powered icebreaker will be able to make a channel of up to 50 meters wide to ensure economically efficient year-round operation of large cargo ships on the Northern Sea Route.

A total of three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type were planned for construction. As Alexei Besrozvannykh, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, told IAA PortNews, the lead ship is to be put into operation in December 2027. Keel-laying of two more icebreakers was scheduled for 2023 and 2025 with their commissioning expected in 2030 and in 2032 respectively. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed executive order No 126 “On Introduction of Amendments into the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035 Approved by the Order of the President of the Russian Federation No 645 as of 26 October 2020”, that foresees the construction of one nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader type instead of three units foreseen earlier.