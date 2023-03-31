2023 March 31 09:19

Viterra to cease exports of Russian grain from 1 July 2023

Image source: Viterra Rus

Viterra Limited, one of the largest western suppliers of Russian grain, has decided not to continue its origination and export programmes out of Russia after 1 July 2023, according to the statement of the company published on its website on March 30.

“Following continued monitoring of the situation over the past year, Viterra has concluded that its activities in Russia no longer fit the long-term direction of the company. We are assessing options to transfer our business and assets in Russia to new owners, and will provide further information when and if appropriate,” reads the statement.

Earlier media reported that Cargill would also leave the Russian market. Together with Viterrra, these companies were among the top six largest exporters of Russian grain in the first half of the season.

Export assets of Cargill include a share of Novorossiysk terminal and a terminal in Rostov-on-Don. Viterra owns 50% of Taman Grain Terminal. The other owner of the terminal is Demetra Holding. Viterra can reportedly sell its share in Taman Grain Terminal while its subsidiary Viterra Rus and the terminal in Rostov-on-Don can be handed over to the management.