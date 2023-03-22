  • Home
  • 2023 March 22 09:21

    Atomflot to create digital ecosystem for NSR for RUB 3.8 billion

    The company was the only bidder in the competition for the right to receive a subsidy from the federal budget

    Atomflot has been recognized as the winner of the competitive selection for the right to receive a subsidy from the federal budget. The subsidy is to be used for the creation of a digital ecosystem of the Northern Sea Route. The results of the competition held by Rosatom are published on the portal of governmental financial support.

    Atomflot will be provided with a total of RUB 3.8 billion: RUB 897.7 billion in 2023 and RUB 2.9 billion in 2024. 

    Atomflot was the only bidder in the competition.

    According to earlier statements, an agreement with the winning bidder is to be signed by 6 April 2023.

    In mid-January 2023, RF Government approved the allocation of RUB 3.8 billion to create a digital ecosystem for the Northern Sea Route with the development to be completed by mid-2025. The system is to integrate all electronic services to be rendered to the logistics market players.

    The digital eco-system known as ‘ice navigator’ will include ship-based automated measuring facilities  and aircraft-based equipment for monitoring the ice situation in the NSR waters. 

    The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

    According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

    State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM has been a single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route from 2018. It is in charge of organizing shipping, construction of infrastructure facilities, ensuring navigation and hydrographic support and safety in challenging Arctic conditions. The authority of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate covers Atomflot, Hydrographic Company and Glavsevmorput.

