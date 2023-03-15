2023 March 15 11:11

Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch changed tariffs for additional environmental services

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch notifies that from April 1, 2023 the tariffs for additional environmental services provided by the Far Eastern Basin branch in the seaport of Vladivostok for cleaning the water areas of water bodies adjacent to the berths from petroleum products and other floating solid debris.

Additional information on new tariffs for additional environmental services of the Far Eastern Basin Branch for cleaning the water areas of water bodies adjacent to the berths from petroleum products and other floating solid debris in the seaport of Vladivostok is available in the section “Harbour dues and tariffs of the Far Eastern Basin Branch”.