2023 March 10 17:22

Nizhny Novgorod shipyards count on securing orders for 30 bulkers of Project RSD59

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Nizhny Novgorod based shipyards count on securing orders for construction of 30 bulkers of Project RSD59 under the revised programme on the development of civil shipbuilding in Russia until 2027, said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo – Deputy of the Legislative Assembly, according to the press center of the regional parliament.

In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the participants of the programme are Krasnoye Sormovo (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and Okskaya Sudoverf.

“The plan for modernization of Russia’s civil fleet was developed last year, taking into account the production capabilities of domestic shipbuilding enterprises. Transport companies are in need of modern ships, because a significant part of the cargo fleet has exhausted its resource. The programme foresees the construction of 260 civil ships in until 2027 including 119 cargo ships, 73 passenger ships and 27 ships of the dredging fleet. The bulk of the expenses will be covered by the National Wealth Fund,” reminded Mikhail Pershin.

The programme foresees the construction of 260 civil ships in 2023‒2027 including tankers, containerships, barges, tugboats and dry cargo carriers. According to him, the fleet renovation programme is estimated at RUB 231 billion. Apart from RUB 10 billion allocated by the budget for subsidizing it foresees allocation of RUB 130 billion from the National Wealth Fund and additional raising of RUB 85 billion.

Transport companies have submitted their proposals for the programme, he said adding that “the signing of contracts is expected in the nearest time with cargo ships to make the bulk of orders.”

Following the meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects held on 15 December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to the Government to ensure co-financing of shipbuilding projects involving the National Wealth Fund (NWF) by 2027. The process of co-financing is to begin before 31 March 2023.

In February 2023, RF Government prepared passports of investment projects for modernization of air and water transport. RUB 136 billion will be allocated for the construction of sea and river going ships between 2023 and 2027. State Transport Leasing Company will then hand over the newbuildings to transport companies for up to 25 years. The rates for passenger and cruise ships will be set at 2.93%, for dredging and fishing ships – at 4.51%, for cargo ships and large ships — 7.6%. NWF will cover about 60% of the total cost.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built 65 vessels.

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class. Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m. Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.