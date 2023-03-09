2023 March 9 17:38

Babcock and AUT launch new partnership to grow New Zealand’s maritime engineering sector

Babcock and Auckland University of Technology (AUT) have signed an agreement to collaborate on scholarships, internships and joint research projects to advance knowledge, research and collaboration to grow New Zealand’s maritime engineering sector, according to the company's release.

As a part of the new arrangement, Babcock and AUT will develop a range of initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of under-represented groups in technology and engineering studies and research, including women, and Māori and Pasifika students.

The new partnership will also enable more students to enter the maritime engineering sector by ensuring they have the knowledge and skills required to meet New Zealand and Global Engineering trends and requirements.