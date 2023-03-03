2023 March 3 12:18

Fincantiery to build four vessels for Edda Wind

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Vard, has signed the contract with a new client, Edda Wind, for the construction of four Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV). The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Q1 2025, the third in Q2 2025 and the fourth in Q1 2026, according to the company's release.



The contract has a total value of approximately euro 250 million.



Edda Wind has also secured options for 2+2 additional CSOVs at the same contract prices, with deliveries in 2025 and 2026, if declared.



The ships for Edda Wind are added to the eleven CSOVs or Service Operation Vessels (SOV) in Fincantieri's portfolio, along with two cable laying vessels.