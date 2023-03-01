2023 March 1 14:43

Maersk Supply Service secures long-term contract extension in Taiwan with Seaway7

The vessel first commenced cable-laying provision for Seaway7 in October 2021

Maersk Connector, the cable lay vessel (CLV), has been engaged to continue operations on behalf of Seaway7 until 31st December 2025. This follows a successful first year of working on Seaway7’s projects in both Taiwan and the United Kingdom, Maersk said in a media release.



The vessel first commenced cable-laying provision for Seaway7 in October 2021, initially working in the North Sea at the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project. On completion, the vessel relocated to Taiwan to work on other Seaway7 projects, including the 640MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm.



“We are very pleased to continue our work with Seaway7 and look forward to building our relationship further. We are also glad of the opportunity to continue growing Maersk Connector’s reputation as one of the most capable assets in the region, through a safe and effective track record,” says Duncan Harris, Head of Europe & Asia at Maersk Supply Service.



Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units. Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.