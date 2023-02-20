2023 February 20 15:45

ONE announces project with Sony Network Communications Europe to create a smart container solution

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announces plans to develop and integrate a smart container solution across their global fleet, according to the company's release.

The development of the smart container solution will be done in collaboration with Sony Network Communications Europe (“Sony”). As one of the largest container carriers in the world, this collaboration brings together ONE’s extensive cargo shipping experience with Sony’s expertise in the development and innovation of world-class sensing and connectivity technologies.

The technology-enabled containers will give ONE greater insights about their container fleet. The data will enable better visibility of the containers, faster and proactive decision making and more, allowing more efficient container movement. Customers will also stand to benefit from smart container solutions as they will be able to access live updates throughout a shipment’s journey.

It will also provide more reliable shipping data for easy, transparent communication with relevant stakeholders.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarters in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEU. Operating more than 205 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 130 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.