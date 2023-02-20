2023 February 20 16:44

ONE starts new Israel shuttle service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the Israel Express (ILX), a new weekly Israel shuttle service, connecting Israel to the hub of Damietta, Egypt.

This new shuttle service was created in response to the growing demand for both import and export cargo from Israel. It will provide customers with better transit time between Israel and Egypt.

The first sailing for Israel Express (ILX) will launch from 29th March with the following rotation:

Damietta (Wed/Thu) –Haifa (Sat/Sun)– Ashdod (Tue/Wed)– Damietta (Wed)