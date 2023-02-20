2023 February 20 13:40

Russian shipyards to deliver 70 vessels with total deadweight exceeding 50 tonnes in 2023 — GTLK

It is 27% more versus 2022

In 2023, Russian shipyards will deliver 70 vessels with a total deadweight exceeding 50 tonnes, according to the review of State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) based on open data and marketing research.

As of December 2022, there were 291 civil ships under construction at Russian shipyards. Meanwhile, the demand for ships for IWW is estimated at 1,200 units by 2026.

Amid the sanctions, the shipbuilders faced the need of redesigning in order to replace some components not available for imports now, hence the increase of cost and the shift of deadlines, according to the review. In October 2022, RF Government approved the rules for subsidizing of projects on designing, creation and production of the most crucial ship components. The first equipment of Russian origin is to appear in 2024‒2025.

In 2022, cargo transportation by inland water transport in the Russian Federation decreased by 0.8%, year-on-year, while seaborne cargo transportation rose by 20%. Passenger transportation showed a different dynamics – they rose by 3.9% on inland water ways and fell by 24% on sea routes.

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7%, year-on-year, having recovered the level of 2019. Transportation of dry bulk cargo fell by 2% while transportation of liquid bulk cargo rose by 3.4%.

“The redirection to alternative trade routes let curb the negative impact of sanctions and offset the throughput fall registered in the 2nd and in the 3rd quarters by an increase in the 4th quarter of 2022. Increased cooperation with the friendly trading partners helped to overcome the embargo on oil and coal imposed by the European countries,” says the review. According to the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP), throughput of Russian seaports in 2023 may grow by 3-5%, year-on-year, thanks to the development of the North-South corridor and recovery of the North-West direction.

According to Rosmorrechflot, cargo transportation along inland water ways will reach 118.8 million tonnes, passenger transportation – 10.9 million people in 2023.

The review is available in Russian >>>>